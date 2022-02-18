Ukraine and separatists trade claims of new shelling

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian military and their Russian-backed separatist foes traded allegations of fresh ceasefire breaches on Friday, a day after the shelling of a kindergarten sent international tensions soaring.

The Ukrainian joint command centre for the eastern front said that the rebels had broken the ceasefire 20 times between midnight and 9.00 a.m. while the Donetsk and Lugansk separatist groups said the army had fired 27 times.