Ukraine And West Have Stopped Russian Escalation: Kyiv
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 02:30 PM
Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine said Tuesday that its joint diplomatic efforts with Western allies have managed to avert a feared Russian invasion.
"We and our allies have managed to prevent Russia from any further escalation. It is already the middle of February, and you see that diplomacy is continuing to work," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters.