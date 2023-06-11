UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Announces Retaking Village In Southeast, First Gain Of Offensive

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Ukraine announces retaking village in southeast, first gain of offensive

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Kyiv announced on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have retaken a village in the war-torn country's southeast, the first reported gain of the offensive.

Ukraine's ground forces said in a statement that soldiers of the 68th separate ranger brigade had "liberated the settlement of Blagodatne" in the eastern region of Donetsk.

The ground forces released a video showing soldiers carrying a Ukrainian flag into a destroyed building.

Another military spokesman, Valeriy Shershen, said in televised remarks that the retaken village was located on the border of the region of Donetsk and the southern region of Zaporizhzhia where Moscow has reported heavy Ukrainian assaults over the past week.

He said Ukraine's forces captured several Russian and pro-Russian troops, adding that the Ukrainian flag was hoisted over Blagodatne.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a counteroffensive against Russian forces was underway but refused to provide any details.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week Kyiv's offensive had already begun but was already failing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Donetsk Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

2 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

4 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

4 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

4 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.