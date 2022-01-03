UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Appreciates 'unwavering Support' Of US: Zelensky

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Ukraine appreciates 'unwavering support' of US: Zelensky

Kiev, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Ukraine appreciates the "unwavering support" of the United States, the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky said after telephone talks with US President Joe Biden on Sunday.

"We appreciate the unwavering support of Ukraine (by the US)," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

"Joint actions of Ukraine, the US and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation ... were discussed," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Twitter United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd January 2022

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.