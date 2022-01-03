Ukraine appreciates 'unwavering support' of US: Zelensky

Kiev, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Ukraine appreciates the "unwavering support" of the United States, the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky said after telephone talks with US President Joe Biden on Sunday.

"We appreciate the unwavering support of Ukraine (by the US)," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

"Joint actions of Ukraine, the US and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation ... were discussed," he said.