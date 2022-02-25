Ukraine army says fighting Russian forces outside capital

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's army said Friday it was fighting invading Russian forces northwest of the capital Kyiv, as Moscow pressed on with its advance on the pro-Western country for a second day.

"Airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian armed forces are fighting in the areas of the settlements of Dymer and Invankiv," Kyiv's army said on its Facebook page.

Dymer is around 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of Kyiv, while Ivankiv is around 60 kilometres northwest of the Ukrainian capital.