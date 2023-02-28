UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Army Says Situation 'extremely Tense' Around Bakhmut

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Ukraine army says situation 'extremely tense' around Bakhmut

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Ukraine said Tuesday its forces were under pressure in Bakhmut, a nearly-destroyed city in the eastern Donetsk region that Russia has been trying to seize for months.

"The situation around Bakhmut is extremely tense. Despite taking significant losses, the enemy has dispatched its best-trained Wagner assault units to try to break through the defences of our troops and surround the city," the commander of Ukraine's ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on social media.

Moscow's troops, and in particular the paramilitary group Wagner, have been making slow progress toward capturing the city.

The industrial hub with a pre-war population of around 70,000 has become the epicentre of the grinding war in eastern Ukraine.

This battle, the longest-running of Russia's year-long invasion, has involved mass artillery strikes, made high casualties on both sides, and reduced the city to rubble.

Experts have downplayed the strategic importance of the city, but Bakhmut has turned into a key political and symbolic prize as the battle dragged on.

On Monday evening Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the situation around Bakhmut was getting increasingly difficult.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Social Media Progress Donetsk Hub Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On â€˜Ethics, Value ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On â€˜Ethics, Values, & Expected Behaviorâ€™

37 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation do ..

Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation donates AED2 million to &#039;Br ..

48 minutes ago
 Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF p ..

Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF programme

1 hour ago
 Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwa ..

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwait in all areas: Hina Khar

1 hour ago
 PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamab ..

PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in ..

Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.