Ukraine Asks UN Court To End Russia Invasion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 09:50 AM

The Hague, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukraine will square off with Russia at the UN's top court on Monday, with Kyiv asking judges in The Hague to order Moscow to immediately halt its invasion.

Kyiv lodged an urgent case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on February 27, saying that Russia had illegally justified its war by falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine's Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Ukraine alleges that it is Russia that is planning "acts of genocide" in the offensive launched by President Vladimir Putin on February 24.

Kyiv has asked the court to take provisional measures ordering Russia to "immediately suspend the military operations", pending a full judgment that could take years.

"Ukraine emphatically denies that acts of genocide have been committed", Kyiv's application to the court said.

"Russia thus expressly bases its 'special military operation' -- in fact a full-scale, brutal invasion of Ukraine -- on an absurd lie." In an unusual step, ICJ President Joan Donoghue issued an "urgent communication" to Russia on March 1 asking it to "act in such a way" that any order should take effect quickly.

The two-day hearing at the ICJ's Peace Palace headquarters will begin with Ukraine speaking on Monday at 0900 GMT. Russia is slated to reply on Tuesday.

It was not clear how Moscow would formally contest Ukraine's application and the Russian embassy in The Hague did not respond to a request for comment.

In another blow to Moscow's case, its legal team will be weakened by the resignation of one of its long-time French lawyers, Alain Pellet.

"Lawyers can defend more or less questionable causes," Pellet said in an open letter.

"But it has become impossible to represent in forums dedicated to the application of the law a country that so cynically despises it," he said.

The ICJ was set up after World War II to rule on disputes between UN member states, based mainly on treaties and conventions.

Its rulings are binding but it has no real means to enforce them.

