Paris, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin is scrambling for a response to Ukraine's spectacular military success over recent days, but it is difficult to predict the Kremlin's next moves, strategy experts told AFP.

Having recaptured thousands of square kilometres of territory and several Russian-held towns, Kyiv appears in the driver's seat on the battlefield, with some Ukrainian officials already talking about possible victory for President Volodymyr Zelensky's Western-backed army.

"This will be like a snowball that keeps rolling and rolling," Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said triumphantly in French daily Le Monde on Monday.

"We will see the retreat of the world's second most powerful army." But experts caution that such predictions may be premature.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Monday that his country's troops were bombing lost territories in the east of Ukraine, and promised that Moscow would continue fighting "until its objectives are met".

On Tuesday, Russia said it was delivering "massive" strikes on Ukraine's front lines.