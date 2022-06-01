UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Braces For Severodonetsk Fall, Awaits New US Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Soledar, Ukraine, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Ukraine looked close to losing the key eastern city of Severodonetsk to Russian forces but was boosted Wednesday by the US decision to send more advanced rocket systems to help with its defence.

"The Russians control 70 percent of Severodonetsk," Lugansk region governor Sergiy Gaiday announced on Telegram, adding that Ukrainian forces were withdrawing to prepared positions.

In a boost for the outgunned Ukrainian military, President Joe Biden confirmed that more US weaponry was on the way to allow them to "more precisely strike key targets" in Ukraine.

The new weapon is the Himars multiple launch rocket system, or MLRS: a mobile unit that can simultaneously launch multiple precision-guided missiles.

They are the centrepiece of a $700 million package being unveiled Wednesday that includes air-surveillance radar, more Javelin short-range anti-tank rockets, artillery ammunition, helicopters, vehicles and spare parts, a US official said.

With a range of about 50 miles (80 kilometres), they will allow Ukrainian forces to strike further behind Russian lines.

- 'Fuel to the fire' - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of "adding fuel to the fire", saying "such supplies" did not encourage Kyiv to resume peace talks.

In an article in the New York Times, Biden insisted: "We are not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders."

