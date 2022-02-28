UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Calls For 'immediate Ceasefire' As Talks With Russia Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Ukraine calls for 'immediate ceasefire' as talks with Russia open

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia and Ukraine met Monday for their first talks since the outbreak of war last week, with Kyiv demanding an "immediate ceasefire" as the number of refugees fleeing the country hit more than 500,000.

As the delegations arrived for talks on the border between Belarus and Ukraine on day five of Moscow's invasion, the Ukrainian presidency demanded the ceasefire "and the withdrawal of troops".

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Belarus Border Refugee

Recent Stories

Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani n ..

Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani national from Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Funct ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Functioning and Working of Drug & P ..

6 minutes ago
 Indians who sent fake threatening message to Austr ..

Indians who sent fake threatening message to Australian player exposed

14 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL s ..

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

54 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

1 hour ago
 NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>