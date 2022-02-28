Ukraine calls for 'immediate ceasefire' as talks with Russia open

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia and Ukraine met Monday for their first talks since the outbreak of war last week, with Kyiv demanding an "immediate ceasefire" as the number of refugees fleeing the country hit more than 500,000.

As the delegations arrived for talks on the border between Belarus and Ukraine on day five of Moscow's invasion, the Ukrainian presidency demanded the ceasefire "and the withdrawal of troops".