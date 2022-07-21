Ukraine 'can end' war by negotiating with Moscow: Lukashenko to AFP

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko told AFP on Thursday that Kyiv authorities can end the war in Ukraine if they restart talks with Moscow and accept its demands.

"Everything depends on Ukraine," Lukashenko told AFP in an exclusive interview.

"Right now, the peculiarity of the moment is that this war can be ended on more acceptable terms for Ukraine."He urged Kyiv authorities to "sit down at the negotiating table and agree that they will never threaten Russia".