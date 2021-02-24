UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Carries Out First Coronavirus Vaccination

Wed 24th February 2021

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Ukraine on Wednesday launched a nationwide campaign to inoculate its population against the coronavirus following several delays that sparked anger against the government in one of Europe's poorest countries.

"We have vaccinated the first doctor," Oleksandr Skichko, the governor of the central Cherkasy region said at the beginning of the campaign whose first stage is targeting health professionals and vulnerable elderly citizens.

