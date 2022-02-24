Ukraine Claims Downed Five Russian Planes, Helicopter
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 11:30 AM
Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.
"According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down," the army general staff said.