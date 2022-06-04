UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Claims Russian Forces Pushed Back In East In Fierce Fighting

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Ukraine claims Russian forces pushed back in east in fierce fighting

Kyiv, Ukraine, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Russian artillery slammed Ukraine's eastern Donbas region with fierce fighting over the city of Severodonetsk, but the local governor said there was some progress in pushing back invading forces.

More than 100 days since President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine, thousands of people have been killed, millions sent fleeing and towns turned into rubble.

The advance of Russian forces has been slowed by stiff Ukrainian resistance, repelling them from around the capital Kyiv and forcing Moscow to focus on capturing the east, including the Donbas.

Some of the fiercest fighting has been centred on Severodonetsk, where Ukrainian troops are resisting a complete takeover.

"They (Russians) didn't seize it fully," Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said Friday, saying the invading forces had been pushed back "20 percent".

"As soon as we get a big amount of Western long-range weapons, we will push their artillery back.

.. and then Russian infantry will run." Ukrainian troops were still holding an industrial zone in Severodonetsk, Gaiday had said, a scenario reminiscent of Mariupol, where a steelworks was the port city's last holdout.

The situation in Lysychansk, Severodonetsk's twin city, which sits just across a river -- looked increasingly dire.

About 60 percent of infrastructure and housing had been destroyed, while internet, mobile networks and gas services had been knocked out, said its mayor Oleksandr Zaika.

In the city of Sloviansk, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Severodonetsk, the mayor has urged residents to evacuate in the face of intense bombardment, with water and electricity cut off.

"The situation is getting worse," student Gulnara Evgaripova told AFP as she boarded a minibus to leave the city.

Ekaterina Perednenko, a paramedic, said: "I am scared that there will be nothing to come back to."

Related Topics

Internet Governor Electricity Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Mobile Student Progress Vladimir Putin Lysychansk Mariupol Gas From Million Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2022

43 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th June 2022

48 minutes ago
 US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Provid ..

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Providing Material Support to Islami ..

10 hours ago
 Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure ..

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure of Plane in Sri Lanka

10 hours ago
 Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

10 hours ago
 Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, ..

Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, Financial Crises - UN Secretar ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.