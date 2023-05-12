UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Claims Significant Gains Around Bakhmut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Ukraine claims significant gains around Bakhmut

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Ukraine said Friday that its forces had recaptured chunks of territory around the embattled city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, which has been the epicentre of fighting with Russia for months.

"The enemy has suffered great losses of manpower. Our defence forces advanced two kilometres (around one mile) near Bakhmut. We did not lose a single position in Bakhmut this week," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said in a statement on social media.

The comments came after another senior Ukrainian military official said this week that Russian forces had dropped back from some areas near Bakhmut after counter attacks by Kyiv's forces.

But Russia late on Thursday denied Ukraine had made any breakthroughs in the flashpoint city, saying that reports of territorial losses around the city did "not correspond to reality".

Russian paramilitary group Wagner, which is leading Moscow's ground assault for Bakhmut has complained recently of ammunition shortages and threatened to withdraw unless it received more support from Moscow.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said in an analytical note Friday that Kyiv had "likely broke through some Russian lines in localised counterattacks near Bakhmut".

Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of around 70,000 people, has been destroyed as Russian forces have posted incremental gains over recent months, amounting to some 80 percent of the city itself.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Threatened Donetsk From

Recent Stories

IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran K ..

IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

11 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC indust ..

Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC industry meetings

11 minutes ago

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrives in IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan arrives in IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

50 minutes ago
 UAE and USA hold third session of their joint cons ..

UAE and USA hold third session of their joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.