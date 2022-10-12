Ukraine claims to recaptured five settlements in Kherson region

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Ukraine said Wednesday it had retaken five more settlements in the southern region of Kherson as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive despite mass Russian missile strikes that hit the country in the past days.

"Ukrainian armed forces have liberated five more settlements in Beryslav district (of Kherson region): Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone," the presidency said in its daily report.

Kherson is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Moscow recently claimed to have annexed.