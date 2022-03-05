UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Conflict Fuels Supply Chain Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Ukraine conflict fuels supply chain concerns

London, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :At a logistics expo in London this week, Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominated discussions, rather than interest in the latest package-tracking devices or how to kick-start the sector after the coronavirus pandemic.

A week of fighting has forced many companies to suspend operations out of Ukraine as well as Russia, as world governments began imposing tough financial sanctions.

Now there are fears the conflict could cause more disruption to the sector and hinder recovery from the pandemic, which battered world supply chains.

Dan Smith-Cox, a business development director at Zencargo, told AFP: "We've seen a few manufacturers pull into eastern Europe from Ukraine and Russia as opposed to China." "A lot of production is moving to Turkey," he said at the Retail Supply Chain & Logistics Expo at London's giant ExCeL conference venue.

Another attendee, who declined to give their name but works in the metal cutting sector, said they bought raw materials from Poland, Russia, Germany and Ukraine.

Many of their suppliers were directly impacted, he said, fearing even tougher times ahead.

"The invasion is going to be much more difficult than the lockdowns," he added.

Ratings agency Moody's called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "the greatest risk" facing supply chains since the pandemic -- and the conflict is already having an effect.

On Tuesday, the world's three largest shipowners, MSC, Maersk and CMA CGM, among others, announced they were halting their services to Russian ports, from Saint Petersburg on the Baltic to Vladivostok in the Pacific.

Not only do companies have to find new routes in haste, but shipping prices immediately increase due to longer journeys, causing more pain at a time of sky-high inflation.

Stopping transport to Russian ports is affecting air and rail shipments crossing the country, "making rates more expensive because of oil prices going up as a result of the war", said a spokesperson for Freightos, an online international shipping marketplace.

Oil prices have rocketed since the invasion as Brent North Sea crude rose to $120 per barrel and gas prices have also hit record highs.

Supply chain fears have gripped markets while industrial metals have also surged, with aluminium hitting a new all time-high on Friday.

- Product-specific crisis - Freightos also pointed to increased insurance premiums for carriers potentially crossing the conflict zone.

Dave Howorth, executive director at Scala, a supply chain consultancy, said the supply chain crisis would be "product-specific" rather than general as in the pandemic.

On top of energy and commodities prices, semiconductors -- already subject of a global shortage -- are also set to see prices go up.

Ukraine is responsible for more than 90 percent of semiconductor-grade neon shipped to the United States.

Mike Hawes, head of UK industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said Russia and Ukraine produced key raw materials such as aluminium and neon used in semiconductor manufacturing, and are part of the European automotive supply.

Howorth warned that agricultural commodities are also being hit.

Ukraine and Russia accounted for 23 percent of global wheat trade in 2021-2022.

Both countries hold the two top spots for sunflower oil production, producing 60 percent of global stock.

"The food supply chain, specifically wheat and grains, will be impacted," he said.

In haulage, too, the conflict risks aggravating a widespread shortage of truck drivers in Europe, particularly in Poland.

The country's biggest trucker association estimates that 30 percent of Ukrainian drivers work in Polish transport companies.

Since the invasion it is estimated that almost 80,000 Ukrainians have returned to fight Russia, leaving industries short of labour.

Related Topics

Shortage World Business Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey China Oil Germany London Vladivostok Petersburg United Kingdom Poland United States Gas Market All From Wheat Industry Top Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

1 minute ago
 Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

11 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>