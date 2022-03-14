UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Conflict Refugees Cross 2.5 Million Mark

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Geneva, March 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :More than 2.5 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion on February 24, according to United Nations figures issued Friday.

UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, recorded 2,504,893 refugees on its dedicated website -- 188,891 more than the previous count on Thursday.

The UN's International Organization for Migration said 116,000 third-country nationals were among those fleeing Ukraine.

Besides those who have left, the UN estimates that at least 1.85 million people have been internally displaced within Ukraine.

