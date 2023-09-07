Open Menu

Ukraine Counteroffensive 'moving Forward': NATO Chief

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Ukraine counteroffensive 'moving forward': NATO chief

Brussels, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Ukrainian forces have been able to break through Russian defences and are making progress in their counteroffensive against Moscow's troops, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

Stoltenberg said that when Russia launched its invasion, its military was seen as the second strongest in the world, adding: "Now the Russian army is the second strongest in Ukraine.

"The Ukrainians are gradually gaining ground and it proves the importance of our support and also our ability and willingness to continue the support," he told EU lawmakers.

"This is heavy fighting, difficult fighting, but they have been able to breach the defensive lines of the Russian forces, and they are moving forward." In recent days, Ukraine has claimed to have broken through Russia's heavily fortified first line of defence in its gruelling southern offensive.

Ukraine received shipments of Western armour from NATO members, including battle tanks and armoured vehicles, to aid its push.

But Kyiv admits the months-long drive southwards has been slower than hoped and has inflicted a heavy toll on its forces.

Ukraine's troops have reportedly had to increasingly resort to smaller-scale attacks on foot after full-frontal assaults were stalled by the dense minefields laid by the Russians.

"Hardly any time in history we have seen more mines on the battlefield than we see in Ukraine today. So it was obvious that this was going to be extremely difficult," Stoltenberg said.

"But the Ukrainians decided to launch the offensive because they are going to liberate their land, and they are making progress. Not perhaps as much as we hoped for, but they are gaining ground gradually, some 100 metres per day," he said.

"In hardly any war we will see only victories for the side we support. There will be bad days and good days. We need to be with Ukraine not only (in) good times, but also bad times."He insisted "we support them when they win and if they lose, we are there with Ukraine."Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reinvigorated the US-led NATO military alliance, leading it to bolster its forces on its eastern flank and grow its membership.

Related Topics

NATO World Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Vehicles Progress Alliance From

Recent Stories

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

31 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

1 hour ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

2 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

2 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

3 hours ago
Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

3 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous