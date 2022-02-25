UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Crisis Challenges Oil Industry Caution At High Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Ukraine crisis challenges oil industry caution at high prices

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :As commodity prices soar, the Ukraine crisis has prompted demands from petroleum lobbies for a reboot of US energy policy to promote domestic oil and gas production.

But recent history suggests Wall Street may be an even bigger barrier than Washington to increased exploration and production.

As oil prices have risen over the last year -- including Thursday's brief surge above $100 a barrel -- companies ranging from giants like Chevron to mid-sized players such as Devon Energy have chosen to only lift capital investment modestly.

That approach has reflected the clear preference within the investment community for producers to steer extra cash to debt reduction and shareholder givebacks, while also ramping up low-carbon investment initiatives.

Companies have also been cautious in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and uncertainty over the recovery in energy demand.

Peter McNally, analyst at Third Bridge, predicted companies would not rush to shift strategies over the latest spike in commodity prices.

"Everyone has been telling these companies not to drill so much, whether it's the shareholders, (socially minded) investors or President (Joe) Biden," he said.

"The industry has twice been at price points like this over the last year and it hasn't ended well."Dan Pickering of Houston-based Pickering Energy Partners thinks the political and investor tone towards energy could become "less adversarial and more supportive" in light of Ukraine.

"Climate goals won't go away, but those long-term initiatives will wind up more balanced against short-term necessities," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Oil Price May Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

13 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

14 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

15 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

16 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

16 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>