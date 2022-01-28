UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Crisis Reveals Growing Republican Rift On Russia

January 28, 2022

Ukraine crisis reveals growing Republican rift on Russia

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :As Washington rallies the international community against Russian aggression in Ukraine, conflict has broken out back home between traditional Republicans determined to defend democracy overseas and an isolationist base asking why America should take sides at all.

Tensions between the United States and Russia have escalated as Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, leading to fears that it is preparing a new military assault after its invasion of Crimea in 2014.

The usual conservative voices advocating a tough US response have come as expected, but a pro-Russian stance taken by a large section of former president Donald Trump's support base has unsettled many observers.

Republicans in the House of Representatives and on the campaign trail have been breaking with conservative orthodoxy to complain loudly that the United States should have no role in the crisis.

"Ukraine is over 5,000 miles away. Dangerous drugs and violent crime are crossing my constituents' backyards," Arizona's far right lawmaker Paul Gosar tweeted this week.

The post was among more than a dozen public statements identified by news website Axios from House Republicans challenging the notion that America has any business getting involved in the standoff.

High-profile Washington Republicans -- including the party's Senate leadership -- have backed the country's longstanding support for Kyiv's sovereignty.

But it is a different story among the grassroots, where hopefuls in the upcoming midterm elections are rejecting the internationalist rhetoric that once defined Reagan-Bush Republicanism.

