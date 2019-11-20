UrduPoint.com
Ukraine, Czech Republic To Expand Military-technical Cooperation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Ukraine, Czech Republic to expand military-technical cooperation

KIEV, Nov. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis agreed to expand bilateral military-technical cooperation, Interfax Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"We agreed to expand bilateral military-technical cooperation, in particular, we agreed to start the cooperation in certain high-tech areas.

We are grateful to the Czech government which supports removing all barriers in trade with Ukraine in the military-industrial sphere," Zelensky said during a joint news briefing with Babis following the two leaders' meeting.

Besides meeting with the Ukrainian leader, Babis was expected to hold talks with Ukrainian parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov and take part in the Czech-Ukraine business forum.

