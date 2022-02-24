UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Death Toll From Russian Invasion Rises To Three: Border Guards

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Ukraine death toll from Russian invasion rises to three: border guards

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian military death toll from the Russian invasion rose to three Thursday, the border guard service said, with confirmed losses suffered along the southern border with Kremlin-annexed Crimea.

The Russian armed forces were trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.

