Ukraine Demands Security Guarantees From West, Russia
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 07:20 PM
Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday demanded "immediate" security guarantees from the West and Moscow aimed at averting a feared Russian invasion.
"Ukraine needs security guarantees. Clear, specific, and immediate," Zelensky said, adding: "I believe that Russia must be among those countries giving clear security guarantees."