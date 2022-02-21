Ukraine denies shelling Russian border facility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kramatorsk, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian military on Monday denied shelling a border facility used by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), calling Moscow's claim "fake news".

"We couldn't stop them producing this fake news, but we always emphasise that we do not shoot at civilian infrastructure, or into some territory in the Rostov region or whatever," Ukrainian military spokesman Pavlo Kovalchuk told reporters.