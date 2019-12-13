UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Detains Suspects In Murder Of Top Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Ukraine detains suspects in murder of top journalist

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Ukrainian police have detained several people suspected of involvement in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet who died in a car bomb blast in 2016, the country's leadership announced Thursday.

"Probable killers were detained today," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press briefing in Kiev with the interior minister and general prosecutor.

"But there is another question: who ordered it?" he added.

Two women and three men, all former veterans of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, are accused of murdering Sheremet with the aim of "destabilising the situation in the country by killing a famous person", National Police chief Yevgen Koval said.

The 44-year-old Sheremet, an acclaimed Belarus-born journalist with pro-European views, died in July 2016 when his car exploded while he was driving to work in central Kiev.

The investigation had considered four possible scenarios for the murder: a personal conflict, a murder by mistake, Sheremet's professional activities, and the destabilisation theory.

The two main suspects suspected of planting the explosive device under Sheremet's car are an ex-serviceman in the Ukrainian army Andriy Antonenko and a woman named Yuliya Kuzmenko.

Footage from the crime scene which had been released after the murder showed a man and a woman acting suspiciously near the car.

Antonenko denied involvement in the murder and on Thursday managed to write on Facebook when police came to arrest him.

"I am being accused of killing Sheremet. Right now (...) Help!" he wrote.

The murder has been a source of criticism of Ukraine's interior ministry and security services, which made no progress on the case for years and classified parts of it, which invited suspicions of government involvement.

Zelensky on Thursday said Sheremet's murder probe was a "priority." "Unfortunately, in our country there are many more cases like this", he concluded.

Sheremet was a columnist for Ukrainska Pravda, a popular online newspaper whose founder Georgiy Gongadze was beheaded 16 years ago after probing alleged crimes of Ukrainian leaders.

Sheremet was respected for criticising the Kremlin while pointing out Ukraine's mistakes. His murder sent shock waves across Ukraine and is only one in a string of unresolved murders and assaults on members of the media in the country.

On Thursday, Kiev's ex-boxer mayor Vitaliy Klytchko said a park in the Ukrainian capital will be named after Pavel Sheremet after a decision by the city council.

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, ranks 102nd out of 180 countries in a world ranking of media freedom by Reporters Without Borders.

Related Topics

Murder World Army Police Bomb Blast Interior Ministry Ukraine Interior Minister Facebook Car Died Man Progress Kiev July Women 2016 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

1 hour ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

2 hours ago

Universities freed of political interference: Gove ..

41 minutes ago

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.