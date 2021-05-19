UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Dismisses Health Minister Over Poor Virus Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Ukraine dismisses health minister over poor virus response

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday sacked Health Minister Maksym Stepanov after he was heavily criticised for his poor handling of the coronavirus crisis.

One of the poorest countries in Europe with an ageing healthcare system, Ukraine was hard-hit by the pandemic and is slow in its vaccine roll-out.

Some 292 lawmakers, with 226 required, voted for the dismissal of Stepanov who was appointed health minister in March 2020.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, who initiated Stepanov's sacking, told the parliament that Stepanov was responsible for the "unsatisfactory pace of vaccination" against Covid-19 and failures in vaccine procurement.

Since the start of the pandemic the country of 40 million has recorded more than 2.1 million infections and over 48,000 deaths.

Ukraine launched its vaccination campaign in February, later than most European countries, and so far fewer than 950,000 people received a first dose.

"Yes, all is not ideal, far from ideal", Stepanov told lawmakers ahead of the vote, accusing vaccine producers and suppliers for the delays.

Producers first dealt with demand in their own countries "before making deliveries abroad," he said in his defence.

Stepanov has come under fire for his handling of the pandemic while opposition politicians and activists have said systemic corruption was behind the poor government response.

Critics accused him of engaging a Ukrainian intermediary firm to buy a Chinese-made vaccine, saying it would have been cheaper to buy doses directly.

Several charities also denounced the shortage of medical oxygen for patients in serious condition, accusing the government of failing to prepare the country for the second wave of the pandemic in autumn 2020.

Related Topics

Corruption Fire Shortage Ukraine Poor Europe Parliament Vote Buy February March 2020 All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

6 minutes ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

21 minutes ago

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

2 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

2 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

2 hours ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.