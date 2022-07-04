Ukraine earns 22.2 bln USD from grain, oilseeds exports in 2021-2022

KIEV, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Ukraine has earned 22.2 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting grain and oil seeds in the 2021-2022 marketing year (MY), the state-run Ukrinform news agency reported Saturday.

The revenues were earned from the export of 61.

52 million tons of cereals and oilseeds between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, Ukrinform reported, citing Taras Kachka, the country's trade representative and deputy minister of economic development, trade and agriculture.

Ukraine's earnings last season were driven primarily by corn and sunflower oil exports, together contributing 11.6 billion dollars, Kachka said. In 2021, Ukraine harvested a record crop of grain, legumes and oil seeds totaling more than 106 million tons.