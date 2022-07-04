UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Earns 22.2 Bln USD From Grain, Oilseeds Exports In 2021-2022

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Ukraine earns 22.2 bln USD from grain, oilseeds exports in 2021-2022

KIEV, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Ukraine has earned 22.2 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting grain and oil seeds in the 2021-2022 marketing year (MY), the state-run Ukrinform news agency reported Saturday.

The revenues were earned from the export of 61.

52 million tons of cereals and oilseeds between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, Ukrinform reported, citing Taras Kachka, the country's trade representative and deputy minister of economic development, trade and agriculture.

Ukraine's earnings last season were driven primarily by corn and sunflower oil exports, together contributing 11.6 billion dollars, Kachka said. In 2021, Ukraine harvested a record crop of grain, legumes and oil seeds totaling more than 106 million tons.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Agriculture Oil June July From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Bo ..

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Board

34 minutes ago
 U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women f ..

U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women for Completing Inaugural USPWC ..

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management ma ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management makes 61,852 inspections and 120 ..

50 minutes ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambass ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the KPK Police

54 minutes ago
 Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nea ..

Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nearest to 15 years”, according ..

1 hour ago
 PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.