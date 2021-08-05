Ukraine envisages closer energy cooperation with EU

KIEV, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Ukraine has adopted a new energy security strategy that envisages closer energy cooperation with the European Union (EU), the government press service said Wednesday in a statement.

According to the statement, the strategy features seven strategic goals, which particularly include the integration of Ukraine's energy sector into the political, technological, technical, economic and legal space of the EU.

The strategy document also listed the key risks for Ukraine's energy security, including cyber threats, lack of energy reserves and non-completion of integration with EU electricity and gas supply systems.

Earlier this year, the Ukrainian government said it plans to integrate the country's energy system into the European network of electricity transmission system operators by 2023.