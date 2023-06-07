UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Evacuates Thousands After Key Dam Destroyed

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed

Kherson, Ukraine, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :An attack on a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday unleashed a torrent of water that flooded two dozen villages and forced the evacuation of 17,000 people, sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

Kyiv said the destruction of the dam -- seized by Russia in the early hours of the war -- was an attempt by Moscow to hamper its long-awaited offensive, which Ukraine's leader stressed would not be affected.

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council was scheduled late Tuesday following requests from Russia and Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.

The UN warned that hundreds of thousands could be affected on both sides of the frontline.

People in Kherson, the largest population centre nearby, headed for higher ground as water poured into the Dnipro River.

"There is shooting, now there is flooding," said Lyudmyla, who had loaded a washing machine onto a cart attached to an old Soviet car.

"Everything is going to die here," added Sergiy as water from the dam poured into the city, which was the scene of heavy fighting in 2022.

Ukrainian authorities said 17,000 people were being evacuated and a total of 24 villages had been flooded.

"Over 40,000 people are in danger of being flooded," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said, adding that 25,000 more people should be evacuated on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro River.

Vladimir Leontyev, the mayor of Nova Kakhovka where the dam is located, said the city was underwater and hundreds of people had been evacuated.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Car Dam Kherson From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

42 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&# ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&#039;s Scholarship Programme gr ..

10 hours ago
 Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

10 hours ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

10 hours ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.