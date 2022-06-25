Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Mala Rogan, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :At a farm in northern Ukraine, a spooked-looking heifer has been limping since one of her hind legs was shredded by shrapnel in a Russian attack that has been mirrored on farms across the country since the war began.

The four-month-old survived bombardments that killed around a third of animals on the meat and dairy facility in Mala Rogan, a village around 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv.

It was a "nightmare" recalls owner Lyubov Zlobina, 62, who says she is "haunted by the howls of cows burned alive" during the attacks on March 26.

"I cling on to this little miracle," she said, referring to the injured heifer, the distant thuds of shelling echoing in the background.

"I gave her antibiotics twice but sadly the wound is still oozing and she isn't putting on weight," she added.

"If we could take out the shard, maybe she would recover. For surgery, we'd have to take her very far away and we can't," said Zlobina visibly upset.

In the first weeks of the war, Mala Rogan was captured by Russian forces. They have since been beat back, leaving behind a battle-scarred hellscape.