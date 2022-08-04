Ukraine forces endangering civilians: Amnesty

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Ukrainian forces are violating international law and endangering civilians by establishing bases in residential areas, including in schools and hospitals, Amnesty International said on Thursday.

The defenders' tactics "in no way justify Russia's indiscriminate attacks", the rights group said in a new report, and some Russian "war crimes" including in the city of Kharkiv were not linked to the tactics.

But Amnesty listed incidents when Ukrainian forces appeared to have exposed civilians to danger in 19 towns and villages in the Kharkiv, Donbas and Mykolaiv regions.

"We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas," Amnesty secretary general Agnes Callamard said.

"Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from respecting international humanitarian law."