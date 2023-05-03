UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Frontline City Announces 58-hour Curfew From Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Ukraine frontline city announces 58-hour curfew from Friday

Kyiv, Ukraine, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The city of Kherson near the front line in southern Ukraine will be under curfew for 58 hours from Friday, a local official said, as Ukraine prepares for a spring offensive.

Long curfews have been used by Ukrainian authorities in the past to facilitate troop and arms movements.

The head of Kherson's regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said the curfew would last from 1700 GMT on Friday until 0300 GMT on Monday.

"During these 58 hours, it is forbidden to move on the streets of the city. The city will also be closed for entry and exit," Prokudin said on Telegram, advising residents to stock up on food and medicine.

Prokudin said residents could go for short walks near their houses or visit shops but should carry identity documents with them.

"Such temporary restrictions are necessary for the law enforcement officers to do their job and not put you in danger," he wrote.

The curfew announcement came as officials said three people were killed and five injured in a Russian strike on Kherson's only working hypermarket on Wednesday.

The city was captured by Russian troops last year in the first days of the invasion and remained under Russian occupation until November 2022.

Russian forces withdrew from the city, crossing to the eastern side of the Dnipro River which now delineates part of the front line in southern Ukraine.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Russia Visit Job Kherson November From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

3 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.