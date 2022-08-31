UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Gets 4.6 Bln USD In Foreign Aid In August

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Ukraine gets 4.6 bln USD in foreign aid in August

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Ukraine received 4.6 billion U.S. Dollars in international aid in August, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Tuesday, citing Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

Ukraine is expected to get 1.

5 billion dollars in grant aid from the United States in September, and macro-financial assistance from the European Union in September or early October, Marchenko was quoted as saying.

On June 24, the European Commission announced plans to issue up to 9 billion Euros in loans to support Ukraine under a new exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance program.

In August, Ukraine received 1 billion euros of the aid package in two tranches.Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Feb. 24, Ukraine has received 17 billion dollars in aid from its partners, according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union United States June August September October From Billion

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

8 minutes ago
 Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply ..

Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply till Sept 7

24 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

1 hour ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.