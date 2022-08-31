Ukraine gets 4.6 bln USD in foreign aid in August

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Ukraine received 4.6 billion U.S. Dollars in international aid in August, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Tuesday, citing Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

Ukraine is expected to get 1.

5 billion dollars in grant aid from the United States in September, and macro-financial assistance from the European Union in September or early October, Marchenko was quoted as saying.

On June 24, the European Commission announced plans to issue up to 9 billion Euros in loans to support Ukraine under a new exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance program.

In August, Ukraine received 1 billion euros of the aid package in two tranches.Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Feb. 24, Ukraine has received 17 billion dollars in aid from its partners, according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.