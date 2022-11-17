UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Grain Deal Extended 'under Current Terms': Türkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :An agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea will continue "under current terms," a senior Turkish official told AFP.

"The agreement will remain in place under current terms for four months," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the United Nations and Türkiye brokered the deal in July.

The official told AFP the agreement would be in force for "120 days considering the winter conditions", adding that there could be "new arrangements" after the winter season.

An international source close to the negotiations also confirmed to AFP that the parties concerned agreed to extend the deal.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference at the G20 summit in Indonesia: "I am of the opinion that it (the deal) will continue. There's no problem there."

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Indonesia Tayyip Erdogan July Agreement Top Million

Recent Stories

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952: Khawaja Asif

13 minutes ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

39 minutes ago
 PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate y ..

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate youth in finding employment: PI ..

43 minutes ago
 US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakist ..

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

2 hours ago
 President vows to completely wipe out menace of te ..

President vows to completely wipe out menace of terrorism

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.