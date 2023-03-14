UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Grain Deal Talks Ongoing After Russian Proposal: UN

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Ukraine grain deal talks ongoing after Russian proposal: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Consultations to prolong a vital Ukrainian grain exports deal are continuing, the UN said Tuesday, after a Russian proposal for just a 60-day extension cast doubt over its fate.

"The United Nations will do everything possible to preserve the integrity of the agreement and ensure its continuity," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters.

"The consultations... with all parties and various levels continue." His comments came after a one-day meeting in Geneva between top Russian and UN officials, which ended in Moscow announcing it would not oppose prolonging the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative, as had been feared.

But it only agreed to extending the deal aimed at easing the global food crisis, which is due to expire on Saturday, for half of the 120-day period of the original accord.

Ukraine said that "contradicts" the original agreement but did not reject the proposal.

Laerke meanwhile stressed the importance of renewing the agreement.

- 'Good agreement' - "It is a good agreement.

.. It has a very good impact on global food prices, bringing them down, getting food out on the market and to the right places," he said.

"So that is the prize that we keep our eyes on, and consultations continue with that in mind." Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 saw Ukraine's Black Sea ports blocked by warships until the deal, signed in July, allowed for the safe passage of exports of critical grain supplies.

Ukraine was one of the world's top producers and the Black Sea Grain Initiative has helped soothe the global food crunch triggered by the conflict.

Nearly 24.3 million tonnes have been exported so far under the agreement, according to the UN.

The initial 120-day agreement struck with the UN and Turkey last July was extended for a further 120 days in November, until March 18.

The Kremlin had cast doubt on whether it would agree to any fresh extension, citing concerns that a twin deal on unhindered Russian food and fertiliser exports was not being respected.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Geneva February March July November Market All Agreement Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

15 minutes ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

60 minutes ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

1 hour ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.