Ukraine has received 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks: NATO chief

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :NATO allies and partners have provided Ukraine with 1,550 armoured vehicles and 230 tanks to form units and help it retake territory from Russian forces, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

The deliveries, since the start of the war in February last year, represent "more than 98 percent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine", Stoltenberg told a news conference.

"In total we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armoured brigades. This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory," he said.

NATO member countries have also provided anti-aircraft systems and artillery while Poland and the Czech Republic have given Soviet-built MiG-29 aircraft.

Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been trained on weapons used by NATO.