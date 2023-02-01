Ukraine hopes for progress on path to EU at Kyiv summit

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Ukraine will hold a summit with the European Union in Kyiv this week, the government announced Tuesday, as it expressed hope the conference will bring the war-battered nation closer to EU membership almost a year after Russia launched its invasion.

Kyiv also announced it expects to receive up to 140 modern battle tanks from its Western allies, and the prospect of more advanced weapons for Ukraine came from the United States.

In his evening address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was hopeful the summit, which will take place in the Ukrainian capital on Friday, will reflect a high "level of cooperation and progress" with the 27-member bloc, which Kyiv has long sought to join.

"We are waiting for news for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Announcing the summit earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said: "The fact that this summit will be held in Kyiv is a powerful signal to both partners and enemies."Ukraine gained EU candidacy status in June last year, several months after Vladimir Putin sent Russian troops rolling into Ukraine.

No details were provided on who would be attending the summit on the European Union side.