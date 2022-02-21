Ukraine hopes Putin-Biden summit can lead to Russian pullback

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's foreign minister on Monday welcomed a French initiative for a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin, saying Kyiv hoped it would result in Moscow pulling back its troops.

"We welcome this initiative. We believe that every effort aimed a diplomatic solution is worth trying," Dmytro Kuleba said ahead of a meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels.

"We hope that the two presidents will walk out from the room with an agreement about Russia withdrawing its forces from Ukraine."