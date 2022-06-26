UrduPoint.com

Ukraine, Hunger, Inflation: G7 Leaders Navigate Myriad Of Crises

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Elmau Castle, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :G7 leaders including US President Joe Biden gather on Sunday in southern Germany, seeking emphatic backing for Ukraine against Russia's invasion while grappling with the intensifying global fallout of the war.

From soaring inflation to a looming food crisis and energy shortages, the conflict in Ukraine, now in its fifth month, has mired the world in a series of crises.

As the leaders of the Group of Seven most industrialised nations meet at the Bavarian alpine resort Elmau Castle, they will also be confronted with the looming threat of recession as well as pressures over climate change.

On the eve of the gathering, thousands of protesters marched in Munich, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) away, warning leaders against rolling back on climate commitments amid tensions on the energy market as Russia slashes supplies to Europe.

Striking a confident tone, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is hosting the summit, said: "We can make important decisions... if we act as one and with determination."

