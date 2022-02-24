Ukraine imposes state of emergency to face down Russia threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday imposed a national state of emergency aimed at helping forge a response to the threat of a Russian invasion.

The measure was overwhelmingly approved on the same day that Moscow began to evacuate its Kyiv embassy and Washington stepped up its warnings about the chances of an all-out Russian attack.