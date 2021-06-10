Ukraine 'in talks' with UEFA to reverse Euro jersey decision

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Ukraine's football association said Thursday it was in talks with UEFA to reverse a decision by Europe's football governing body to remove a slogan from Ukraine jerseys following protests from Russia.

"Ukraine's football association is in talks with UEFA to keep in place the slogan on its jerseys," the association's press service told AFP, after UEFA said the message "Glory to our Heroes" was "clearly political in nature".