UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Invasion Would 'risk' Nord Stream 2 Pipeline: US

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ukraine invasion would 'risk' Nord Stream 2 pipeline: US

Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States said Tuesday that any Russian invasion of Ukraine would imperil the controversial Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"It is leverage for the West, because if Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine," US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said after a virtual summit between President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine and other Eastern European states fear the new Baltic Sea pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine's gas infrastructure, will embolden Moscow and reduce their leverage.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nord Vladimir Putin United States May Gas

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

1 hour ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

2 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

2 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

2 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.