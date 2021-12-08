Ukraine invasion would 'risk' Nord Stream 2 pipeline: US

Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States said Tuesday that any Russian invasion of Ukraine would imperil the controversial Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"It is leverage for the West, because if Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine," US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said after a virtual summit between President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine and other Eastern European states fear the new Baltic Sea pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine's gas infrastructure, will embolden Moscow and reduce their leverage.