UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Jet Crashes In Iran, Killing At Least 170: Media

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

Ukraine jet crashes in Iran, killing at least 170: media

Tehran, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :A Ukrainian plane carrying at least 170 people crashed shortly after take off in Tehran killing all on board, Iran state media reported.

The Boeing 737 had left Tehran's international airport bound for Kiev, semi-official news agency ISNA said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site.

"Obviously it is impossible that passengers" on flight PS-752 are alive, the head of Red Crescent, Morteza Salimi, told semi-official news agency ISNA, adding that 170 passengers and crew had boarded the plane.

State news agency IRNA said 167 passengers and nine crew members had boarded the plane, which was operated by Ukraine International Airlines.

Press tv, state television's English-language news broadcaster, said the plane went down in the vicinity of Parand, a city in Tehran province.

The crash was likely to have been caused by "technical difficulties", it reported, citing Ali Khashani, spokesman for Imam Khomeini International Airport.

"The plane caught fire after crashing," said Press TV. A video aired by the state media broadcaster appeared to show the plane already on fire, falling from the sky.

Iranian state television showed footage from the site of the crash of Red Crescent search and rescue teams scouring an open field with debris strewn across it.

American airline manufacturer Boeing tweeted: "We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information."

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Iran Isna Tehran Kiev SITE Media TV All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s new visa holds promise for ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 January 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

11 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.