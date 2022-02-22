Ukraine leader demands immediate halt to Nord Stream 2 project

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded an immediate halt to the Nord Stream 2 project to pipe Russian natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

Zelensky said Russia must be punished for its recognition Monday of Ukraine's two separatist-held regions with "immediate sanctions" that include "the complete stop of Nord Stream 2".