Ukraine leader hails 'biggest' military, diplomatic support since 2014

Kyiv, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Western military and diplomatic support had reached it highest level since the year Crimea was annexed, as fears swirl over a potential Russian invasion.

"Support for Ukraine is the biggest since 2014, unconditional and continues," Zelensky told Ukraine's parliament.