Ukraine Leader Hails 'biggest' Military, Diplomatic Support Since 2014
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM
Kyiv, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Western military and diplomatic support had reached it highest level since the year Crimea was annexed, as fears swirl over a potential Russian invasion.
"Support for Ukraine is the biggest since 2014, unconditional and continues," Zelensky told Ukraine's parliament.