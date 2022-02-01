UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Leader Hails 'biggest' Military, Diplomatic Support Since 2014

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Kyiv, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Western military and diplomatic support had reached it highest level since the year Crimea was annexed, as fears swirl over a potential Russian invasion.

"Support for Ukraine is the biggest since 2014, unconditional and continues," Zelensky told Ukraine's parliament.

