Ukraine leader says Russia sending 'very dangerous' signals

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia is sending "very dangerous" signals as Western governments accuse Moscow of a troop build-up near his country's borders.

"We believe that very dangerous rhetoric is coming out of Russia," Zelensky said at a press conference. "It is a signal... that there could be escalation."