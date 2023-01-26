UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Leader Says Wants Long-range Missiles, Jets From West

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Ukraine leader says wants long-range missiles, jets from West

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he wants the West to send long-range missiles and jets to his war-torn country to help repel Russian troops.

Zelensky, who turned 45 on Wednesday, thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US leader Joe Biden for their decision to send heavy tanks to Ukraine.

But Zelensky, who looked exhausted but determined, said Ukraine needed more weapons, including long-range missiles and jets.

"I've spoken with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today," Zelensky said in a video address.

"We must also open deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine, it is important -- we must expand our cooperation in artillery," Zelensky said, also adding Ukraine needed jets.

"This is a dream. And this is a task." He also urged Western countries to send tanks quickly and in sufficient volumes.

"Speed and volume are key now," he said, referring to deliveries and training of soldiers.

"The terrorist state must lose," Zelensky said, referring to Russia.

"The more defence support our heroes at the front receive from the world, the faster Russia's aggression will end."The United States announced earlier Wednesday that it will provide 31 Abrams tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion, mirroring a similar move by Germany in the face of dire warnings from Moscow.

The twin announcements will come as a major relief for Kyiv, which has pleaded for months for heavy Western tanks to aid its battle.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany United States From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

1 hour ago
 Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

2 hours ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

2 hours ago
 Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group c ..

Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group closed

2 hours ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

2 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI leaders to respect national ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.