Ukraine leader says world 'must compel Russia to peace'

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that the country's allies were building a "coalition" against Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged the world to take measures to force Moscow to stop its attack.

"We are building an anti-Putin coalition," Zelensky wrote on Twitter, after talks with the leaders of the US, EU, Britain, Germany and Poland.

"The world must compel Russia to peace," he wrote.