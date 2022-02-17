Ukraine leader sees no evidence of Russian troop withdrawal

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he saw no evidence of a Russian troop withdrawal from his country's borders, saying Moscow was simply rotating forces.

"We are seeing small rotations. I would not call these rotations the withdrawal of forces by Russia. We cannot say that," he said in televised comments, adding: "We see no change."